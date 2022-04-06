U.S. aid to Ukraine adjusts to Russian threat; longer term planning considered
04:17
Share this -
copied
Rep. Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, talks about how U.S. military aid is adjusting to an apparent shift in Russian strategy, the requests made by Ukraine, and longer term expectations for a potential war of attrition with Russia.April 6, 2022
UP NEXT
'We will never forgive': Ukrainians reel at the horror of Russian war atrocities
07:00
DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push
01:47
Horrors in Ukraine spark push for war crimes charges for Russia
05:04
Bipartisan vote moves Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation
01:09
Apparent Russian war crimes change tenor, urgency of West's response
04:55
Trump record keeping grew thin ahead of January 6: CNN