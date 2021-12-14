Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle
Rachel Maddow points out that not only was an exception to the filibuster made for raising the debt ceiling but two weeks ago an exception was made for a random Republican amendment. If exceptions are so simple, what was all that fuss for months about the filibuster being too sacrosanct to tamper with? Dec. 14, 2021
