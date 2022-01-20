Trumps surprisingly uninsulated from sketchy accounting, court documents suggest
03:52
Share this -
copied
Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about how documents filed in court by New York Attorney General Letitia James seem to suggest Donald Trump and his progeny more personally involved in sketchy accounting than would be expected in a type of case that often involves company principals blaming bookkeepers for any impropriety. Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
As state Republicans pare back voting access, Manchin blurts obtuse excuses
06:36
Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general
05:57
Giuliani, other 'clownish' Trump allies, subpoenaed in January 6th investigation
07:24
Mike Pence script change seems to address fake Trump elector scheme
06:22
Republican voting restriction strategy already bearing fruit in Texas
03:22
Republicans enter 'post-election' phase, blindly disputing vote outcomes