Rachel Maddow

Trump was told election workers he terrorized was innocent, hearings show

10:13

Rachel Maddow looks at how Donald Trump and his supporters terrorized Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, he falsely accused of rigging the state's election against him even though former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue told him the accusations were bogus. June 21, 2022

