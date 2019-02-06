Watch live: Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union address

Rachel Maddow

Trump wall hype not aligned with perspective of border residents

01:55

Cal Perry, NBC News correspondent, talks about what his reporting from the U.S. southern border has found about how attitudes about border security and Donald Trump's wall contrast with Trump's rhetoric in Washington.Feb. 6, 2019

  • House Intel also looking into finances of Trump inauguration

    05:46

  • Trump wall hype not aligned with perspective of border residents

    01:55

  • Northam digs deeper hole with confusing response to racist photo

    14:39

  • Virginia Democrats scramble to address damage from Northam photo

    04:49

  • Trump inaugural committee subpoenaed by federal prosecutors: WSJ

    07:06

  • Trump disregard for truth challenges intelligence briefers

    08:21

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All