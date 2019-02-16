Rachel Maddow

Trump undermines emergency declaration as soon as he makes it

07:18

Dahlia Lithwick, legal correspondent and senior editor at Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the myriad legal challenges Donald Trump's emergency declaration faces and the unforeseen hazards of the National Emergencies Act.Feb. 16, 2019

