Trump undermines emergency declaration as soon as he makes it

Trump undermines emergency declaration as soon as he makes it07:18
Dahlia Lithwick, legal correspondent and senior editor at Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the myriad legal challenges Donald Trump's emergency declaration faces and the unforeseen hazards of the National Emergencies Act.
Developments in three Mueller-related cases advance Trump scandal20:56
Manafort hid Russian intel-tied contacts, faces decades of prison10:56
Manafort lies related to Mueller probe's 'undisputed core': judge04:55
Two Trump attorneys accused of lying to federal ethics officials02:24
Trump undermines emergency declaration as soon as he makes it07:18
Emergency declaration could backfire, force Republican opposition08:08