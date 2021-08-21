Trump tries to have it both ways, bashing Biden for Afghanistan deal he locked in

Rachel Maddow highlights the hypocrisy of Donald Trump bragging to his supporters at a rally about how he'd ensured a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then weeks later criticizing President Joe Biden for the very thing he set in motion. Florida Rep. Bill Posey also paints himself a hypocrite for voting against expediting the processing of visas of U.S. Afghan allies and then criticizing the Biden administration for not making "every effort." Aug. 21, 2021