IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

Trump tries to have it both ways, bashing Biden for Afghanistan deal he locked in

04:22

Rachel Maddow highlights the hypocrisy of Donald Trump bragging to his supporters at a rally about how he'd ensured a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then weeks later criticizing President Joe Biden for the very thing he set in motion. Florida Rep. Bill Posey also paints himself a hypocrite for voting against expediting the processing of visas of U.S. Afghan allies and then criticizing the Biden administration for not making "every effort." Aug. 21, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All