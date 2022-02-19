Trump the failed candidate lacks the privilege of Trump the president; can be sued: judge
05:05
Share this -
copied
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, explains a judge's ruling that Donald Trump was acting as a failed candidate, not as a president, when he incited the January 6th riot, and may therefore be subject to civil lawsuits like those already filed by several members of Congress as well as the discovery process that goes with them. Feb. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles
08:59
With Trump abandoned by accounting firm, House Oversight asks GSA to yank hotel lease
04:53
Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business
05:38
Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists