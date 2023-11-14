IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

    05:29
    Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

    08:39
    Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

    04:04

  Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

    04:19

  UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

    11:36

  'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

    04:27

  Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

    07:51

  A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

    07:39

  'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

    02:49

  Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

    03:24

  Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

    02:27

  'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

    11:01

  Maddow on her new book 'Prequel' clarifying today's politics: 'I have a lot of faith in democracy'

    08:09

  Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: 'We as humans have to believe that the truth matters'

    07:39

  'I will not permit it': Judge throttles Trump's ranting to protect trial integrity

    04:30

  Massive voter turnout in Poland appears to reject right-wing party; Halts authoritarian drift

    03:10

  Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

    04:49

  Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

    07:14

  A real variable we've not seen before: Hamas hostage-taking complicates response to attacks

    03:55

Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

08:39

Rachel Maddow looks at Donald Trump's recent more open embrace of fascistic language and points out that the one institution that could discourage his autocratic ambitions is the Republican Party he intends to continue to lead.Nov. 14, 2023

