Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election
05:10
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow shares passages from new reporting by Barton Gellman in The Atlantic in which he lays out the ways in which Donald Trump and his supporters have infiltrated the election apparatus in the United States to ensure a Trump victory, and primed Trump's base for violence to take victory by force. Dec. 7, 2021
In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress
03:04
Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election
05:10
Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman
07:30
Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship
04:15
Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election
03:35
Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation