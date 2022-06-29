IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

    Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

    Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection 

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

  • Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

  • Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 2020

  • Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

  • 'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

  • Indictment? Trump linked to armed violence by star WH witness

  • Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection

  • Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'

  • Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony

  • 'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

  • 'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

  • Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

  • Hutchinson describes Trump, Meadows, Cipollone discussion on ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants

Rachel Maddow

Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows

An MSNBC panel discusses how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony illuminates Donald Trump's desire to add violence to his bid to overturn his election loss. June 29, 2022

