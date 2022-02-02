Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT
Michael Schmidt, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about new reporting on Donald Trump's direct involvement in plans to seize voting machines in a bit to retain power in the wake of his 2020 election defeat. Feb. 2, 2022
