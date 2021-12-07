Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman
07:30
Share this -
copied
Barton Gellman, staff writer for the Atlantic magazine, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump and his supporting media have so thoroughly imbued Trump supporters with contempt for their political opposition that they've made violence an obvious and permissible conclusion. Dec. 7, 2021
In odd career move, Devin Nunes announces abrupt departure from Congress
03:04
Trump, supporters not willing to risk 2024 outcome with a fair election
05:10
Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman
07:30
Putin keeps West guessing with dangerous brinksmanship
04:15
Jan. 6th Committee finds Trump White House metadata on letter pressing Georgia on election
03:35
Fifth Amendment pleas, White House metadata redraw picture of January 6 investigation