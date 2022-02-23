Trump's policy of giving Putin everything he wants was no help to Ukraine
Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor to President Obama, talks about the Donald Trump administration's bizarre obeisance to Vladimir Putin and why giving Putin everything he wanted, including applying destabilizing pressure on Ukraine, cannot now be hailed as some kind of peacekeeping strategy.Feb. 23, 2022
