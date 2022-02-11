IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents

    05:07

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

    08:04

  • Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

    02:22

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

    06:05

  • Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

    09:46

  • Iran timeline to nuclear weapon 'frighteningly short' after failed Trump policy

    01:44

  • As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally

    07:12

  • Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison 

    02:53

  • Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel

    09:01

  • Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling

    05:23

  • January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT

    08:30

  • Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election

    06:05

  • Pence commits Republican heresy; accuses Trump of being wrong on negating election loss

    02:33

  • Despite red flags, Florida Republicans poised to confirm questionable surgeon general

    06:17

  • Three neo-Nazis arrested in Florida attack

    00:59

  • Disgraced Trump NSA Flynn proposed using National Guard to seize voting machines: NYT

    07:05

  • GOP men hardly punished for illegal votes; Black woman given six years for sign-up error

    09:36

  • As Trump worked presidency's power to seize voting machines, local backers got the message

    10:47

Rachel Maddow

Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

05:19

Ali Velshi rounds up the recent spate of reporting on Donald Trump's mishandling of presidential records, including some which were reportedly marked classified, and apparently flushing some documents down the toilet, which casts his past obsession with water flow and flush strength in a new light.Feb. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping

    05:19
  • UP NEXT

    New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents

    05:07

  • Superyacht believed to belong to Putin makes hasty departure from Germany to Russia

    01:32

  • Republicans credulously present convicted fraudster to spin stolen election tale

    08:04

  • Prosecutor exposes another facet of Trump scheme to seize voting machines after 2020 loss

    02:22

  • Records retrieved from Trump by National Archives may include classified material: reports

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All