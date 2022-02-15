Trump's long-time accounting firm dumps him on Valentine's Day
07:17
Share this -
copied
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney explains what it means that the Mazars accounting firm has disavowed the past ten years of financial evaluations of the Trump Organization in a filing in a letter filed in New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against the Trump Organization. Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Florida Republicans move toward abortion ban with new proposed restrictions
07:43
Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News
00:55
War is avoidable (if Putin wants it)
03:54
January 6th probe tracing chain of command despite resistance from Trump entourage
07:26
Trump's odd toilet flushing fixation reconsidered after reports of document dumping
05:19
New legal entanglement for Trump as DOJ, intel community assess mishandling of documents