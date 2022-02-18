Trump's legal and money woes snowball as his financial credibility crumbles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner reviews the disastrous string of bad news Donald Trump has suffered, from being required to give testimony to New York Attorney General Letitia James to being dumped by his accounting firm, and how the implications of these developments suggest things will only get worse for Trump.
Feb. 18, 2022
