Rachel Maddow

Trump's dubious emergency declaration sparks nationwide protests

02:14

Rachel Maddow reports on protests around the United States against Donald Trump's dubious declaration of an emergency at the southern border to justify re-appropriating federal money for his wall.Feb. 19, 2019

  • Stone takes swipe at judge, promptly files 'notice of apology'

    10:48

  • Barr may undo security of Mueller from possible compromised Trump

    11:16

  • Democrats ready to charge across Trump's red line with new probes

    08:08

  • Extent of election fraud in contested House race seen at hearing

    07:13

  • Trump's dubious emergency declaration sparks nationwide protests

    02:14

  • Developments in three Mueller-related cases advance Trump scandal

    20:56

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All