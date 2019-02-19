Trump's dubious emergency declaration sparks nationwide protests

Trump's dubious emergency declaration sparks nationwide protests02:14
Rachel Maddow reports on protests around the United States against Donald Trump's dubious declaration of an emergency at the southern border to justify re-appropriating federal money for his wall.
Stone takes swipe at judge, promptly files 'notice of apology'10:48
Barr may undo security of Mueller from possible compromised Trump11:16
Democrats ready to charge across Trump's red line with new probes08:08
Extent of election fraud in contested House race seen at hearing07:13
Trump's dubious emergency declaration sparks nationwide protests02:14
Developments in three Mueller-related cases advance Trump scandal20:56