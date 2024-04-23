IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement
April 23, 202408:11

Donald Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche was interrupted during his opening statement by objections from the prosecution that were sustained by the judge and resulted in a side bar at the bench. Rachel Maddow talks with MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Ruben and former Manhattan prosecutor Catherine Christian about whether Blanche showed his inexperience as a defense attorney or whether he deliberately stepped out of line to plant ideas in the jurors' heads. April 23, 2024

