Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes

According to new reporting by The New York Times, Donald Trump and his allies are crafting a formal plan for stripping facets of American government of their independence and consolidating power in the White House. Everything from the Justice Department to the spending power of Congress itself would be subject to Trump's whim. Rachel Maddow reviews the report. July 18, 2023

