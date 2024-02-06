Trump paid $20,000 to rent plant for fake union auto worker event: filing

Perhaps in the hope of competing with some of the acclaim President Joe Biden received for showing solidarity with striking UAW members, Donald Trump staged a rally with fake auto worker union members, only to be exposed when local reporters talked to attendees who were not union members or not even auto workers. Rachel Maddow reports on new campaign finance filings that show Trump paid $20,000 to the nonunion auto parts plant he used to stage the event. Feb. 6, 2024