IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ reveals investigations, prosecutions in request for January 6th interview transcripts

    05:48

  • Who the heck is John Eastman, anyway?

    03:11

  • Shifting 'red lines' gave Trump enablers a pretense of principle

    02:02

  • Pence mindset on January 6th seen in mistrust of Secret Service

    04:49

  • 'We were one Mike Pence away from a coup.'

    03:25

  • Violence a recognized factor in Trump coup plan: hearing witnesses

    07:08

  • New video highlights Loudermilk inconsistencies on pre-Jan. 6 tours

    06:27

  • Jan. 6 Committee releases Loudermilk tour video after 'weird letter' from Capitol police

    04:06

  • Congresswoman says she saw more tours than Loudermilk's ahead of Jan. 6 attack

    05:07

  • County commissioners who won't certify election to be referred to A.G. for prosecution

    04:35

  • Jan 6 Committee's presentation of facts is tacit criminal referral; DOJ is watching

    09:17

  • Fascist, paramilitary groups seen aligning with Republican political targeting

    05:43

  • Fascist groups best understood as 'nationwide paramilitary army': expert

    04:36

  • Trump criticism of mail-in voting seen in more sinister context in January 6th hearing

    05:54

  • Trump's Big Lie grift, exposed in Jan. 6 hearing, opens new discussions of legal trouble

    04:21

  • January 6th Committee's casting of Barr on 'Team Normal' draws skepticism

    04:12

  • No scapegoats for Trump, January 6th hearing shows 'top down operation'

    01:14

  • January 6th hearing suggests Trump exploited 'red mirage' for bogus election theft claim

    01:20

  • Why it matters that Rudy Giuliani was 'apparently inebriated'

    03:16

  • How to protect future elections from Trump-style abuses

    03:57

Rachel Maddow

Trump-inspired anti-democracy activism spreads in New Mexico

03:30

Rachel Maddow shares video of activists in New Mexico deluded by Donald Trump's baseless fraud accusations, harassing county officials for certifying election results.June 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    DOJ reveals investigations, prosecutions in request for January 6th interview transcripts

    05:48

  • Who the heck is John Eastman, anyway?

    03:11

  • Shifting 'red lines' gave Trump enablers a pretense of principle

    02:02

  • Pence mindset on January 6th seen in mistrust of Secret Service

    04:49

  • 'We were one Mike Pence away from a coup.'

    03:25

  • Violence a recognized factor in Trump coup plan: hearing witnesses

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All