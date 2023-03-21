IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  UP NEXT

Rachel Maddow

Trump indictment would only be a problem if he and GOP make it one (and they're trying)

07:04

Rachel Maddow explains that while Americans and the U.S. system of government is able to function smoothly even as politicians at all levels are routinely indicted on a variety of crimes, the true danger is when that functioning justice system is attacked or corrupted, as Republicans are doing in an effort to protect Donald Trump. March 21, 2023

  UP NEXT

