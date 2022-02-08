Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling
Ali Velshi rounds up reporting on Donald Trump's propensity for destroying evidence and his disregard for the office of the presidency that led him to destroy official documents throughout his time in office and reportedly take at least 15 boxes of documents home with him when he left, in violation of the Presidential Records Act. Feb. 8, 2022
