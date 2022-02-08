IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling

05:23

Ali Velshi rounds up reporting on Donald Trump's propensity for destroying evidence and his disregard for the office of the presidency that led him to destroy official documents throughout his time in office and reportedly take at least 15 boxes of documents home with him when he left, in violation of the Presidential Records Act. Feb. 8, 2022

