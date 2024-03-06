IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election
Rachel Maddow

Trump failure to consolidate Republican vote hints at 'ceiling' for general election

04:45

Former Senator Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri, Obama White House communications director, share their impressions of the Super Tuesday results and the role Nikki Haley continues to play both in the Republican primary and as a "heat sink" for anti-Trump voters.March 6, 2024

