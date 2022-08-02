IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

Rachel Maddow

Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

01:27

Rachel Maddow reports on the Republican Senate primary race in Missouri where Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt are among the leaders in a crowded field of candidates, and Donald Trump's confusing endorsement of "Eric," which both Erics were happy to claim as their own.Aug. 2, 2022

    Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

