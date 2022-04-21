IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine

    07:03

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • 'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics 

    11:57

  • Republican smear operation exposed in new report

    07:48

  • Race hard to ignore in sentencing differences in voting cases

    06:20

  • New texts reveal Republican's openness to dump democracy to keep Trump in power: report

    03:54

  • High stakes challenge in Ukraine: How far to push Putin

    09:03

  • Why the sinking of Russia's 'Moskva' battleship matters

    08:06

  • Ukraine seizes assets of Putin ally in crackdown on Russian corruption 

    08:31

  • New law puts immediate end to abortion access in Kentucky

    02:57

  • Swedish group answers Russian aggression

    03:29

  • Russians dare to continue to speak out against war despite Kremlin threat

    06:22

  • Greatest threat to future of NATO may be the U.S. under Trump-led Republicans

    05:45

  • Threat of cyberattack on U.S. infrastructure takes more serious turn

    07:45

  • Putin lashing out at NATO backfires as interest in membership grows

    11:48

  • Samantha Power on Russian atrocities and 'genocide': 'The facts are plain as day'

    08:10

  • Rachel Maddow returns from hiatus; new schedule announced

    03:26

  • Report of massive Saudi payout to Kushner raises new questions about Trump admin policies

    07:51

  • Kremlin critic Kara-Murza reportedly arrested in Russia

    08:43

Rachel Maddow

Trump-endorsed candidate booted from ballot by state GOP amid cringey campaign

06:31

Rachel Maddow reports on the removal of Morgan Ortagus, former Fox News personality and Trump State Department spokesperson, from the Tennessee Republican primary ballot by the state Republican Party despite the endorsement of Donald Trump. April 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New developments reported in criminal probe of Donald Trump in Georgia; subpoenas planned

    03:02

  • Russia narrows military focus in new phase of war on Ukraine

    07:03

  • Trump judge's override of CDC on masks raises concerns for future public health measures

    08:31

  • 'Eliminationist rhetoric,' a fascist tool, gains alarming foothold in Trump-era politics 

    11:57

  • Republican smear operation exposed in new report

    07:48

  • Race hard to ignore in sentencing differences in voting cases

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All