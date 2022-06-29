IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness

07:16

Rachel Maddow and an MSNBC panel discuss the most significant revelation of the sixth hearing in the January 6th investigation, that Donald Trump was encouraging of the idea of armed protesters marching on the Capitol and sought to join them.June 29, 2022

