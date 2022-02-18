IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump expert Tim O’Brien: I think right now he’s very cornered

    07:20

  • Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

    07:03

  • GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation

    03:28

  • Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists

    08:23

  • Lawrence: No one testifies against Trump better than Trump

    09:26

  • Letter to Pence shows fake elector scheme being put in motion

    02:56

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants

    06:16

  • Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state 

    08:53

  • Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims 

    03:41

  • Georgia Senate passes law boosting public safety, policing

    08:00

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

    06:25

  • Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees

    08:06

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34

  • Biden: U.S. will respond 'swiftly, decisively' to further Russian aggression against Ukraine

    02:13

  • Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine crisis day after Putin call

    02:18

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Police removing protesters blocking Canada bridge after judge orders truckers to disperse

    02:28

  • Biden speaks with Putin as Ukraine invasion looms

    03:39

Rachel Maddow

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

05:38

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump expert Tim O’Brien: I think right now he’s very cornered

    07:20

  • Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

    07:03

  • GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation

    03:28

  • Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • Republicans worry unruly passenger no-fly list casts anti-maskers as terrorists

    08:23

  • Lawrence: No one testifies against Trump better than Trump

    09:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All