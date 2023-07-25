IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ahead of Texas AG's impeachment trial, his PAC donates millions to lt. gov. running trial

  • Why Alabama Republicans may be plotting something bigger with defiance of Supreme Court

    Trump court schedule puts rule of law on the ballot; Alabama GOP already rejecting courts

    Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon: Rosenberg; But who else might prosecutors name?

  • Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes

  • Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

  • Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

  • NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests

  • Tennessee A.G. uses private medical records in Republican campaign against trans people

  • Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again

  • Poland sees peril for women of extreme, ill-considered abortion bans

  • In wake of deadly mass shooting in Baltimore, mayor decries ghost guns, trafficking

  • How a 'sad sack nutball' ended up at the center of the Russia crisis

  • 'This is some really powerful evidence': McQuade assesses the Trump Bedminster tape

  • Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case

  • Listen: Audio of Trump discussing classified documents published by CNN

  • DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida

  • What ever happened to the federal investigation of Trump's fake elector scheme?

  • Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

Rachel Maddow

Trump court schedule puts rule of law on the ballot; Alabama GOP already rejecting courts

Rachel Maddow looks at the schedule of trials Donald Trump is already facing before Election Day 2024, in addition to others that may be looming and points out that questions of Trump's criminality and liability and whether the law will be respected are likely to dominate the campaign, and with Alabama already acting in open defiance of the Supreme Court, the battle lines are clear.July 25, 2023

