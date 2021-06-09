Trump corruption of DOJ lingers under Merrick Garland; risks setting dangerous precedent

Trump corruption of DOJ lingers under Merrick Garland; risks setting dangerous precedent11:56
Rachel Maddow reviews the abuse of the Department of Justice by Bill Barr in sacrificing justice to serve the political needs of Donald Trump, and notes that rather than cleaning the department with accountability for indulging that corruption, Attorney General Merrick Garland is apparently punishing none of it and even continuing some of it, risking a precedent that will surely be embraced by the next corrupt president.