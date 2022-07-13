IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

02:49

Chris Hayes and an MSNBC panel discuss the extend of Donald Trump's scheming to overtun his 2020 election loss as revealed in the January 6th hearings and what that underhandedness says about his awareness that what he was doing was wrong.July 13, 2022

