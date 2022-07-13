Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

- UP NEXT
Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time00:52
Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans06:58
Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread06:12
Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions08:02
Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA09:15
Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance10:11
Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland04:01
Trump sought to wield violence by loyalists, January 6 hearing testimony shows03:11
Sixth hearing adds new dimension to Mark Meadows' role in January 6th insurrection06:29
Trump embraced armed rally attendees; sought to join them in march: Jan. 6 hearing witness07:16
GOP unable to raise a candidate to supplant Trump despite Trump's mounting legal problems01:55
Putin's Russia preps for political stunt with trial of American Brittney Griner01:36
Overseas doctors help U.S. women with medication abortions to circumvent new bans09:45
Dearth of good options for GOP voters heading into Tuesday primaries05:22
American women face new era of very big, invasive government04:07
Republican 40-year political project achieves goal with Supreme Court ending Roe v. Wade08:10
Republican Supreme Court could impose national abortion ban without help from electeds03:40
Thomas announces targeting of gay rights; tacit new direction to anti-abortion movement02:43
- UP NEXT
Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time00:52
Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors02:52
New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack09:12
Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans06:58
Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread06:12
Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions08:02
Play All