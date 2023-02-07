Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz

- Now Playing
Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz04:20
- UP NEXT
Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure07:05
No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources03:44
Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza03:51
Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing04:47
Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles11:19
Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official06:19
Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska06:49
Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video05:56
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day01:26
GOP, embracing extremists and facing investigations, attacks law and ethics enforcement05:39
Exiting Biden Covid science officer hails vaccine success06:13
New book shows how journalists exposed frighteningly invasive spyware06:42
U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists07:16
Brazil sends crucial message with quick arrest of rioters06:28
House GOP wants Jordan-led committee to oversee active federal criminal investigations02:14
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'04:07
Media largely ignores Trump press event, but not his newly released tax returns05:39
Jan. 6 Committee hopes to protect witnesses, evidence ahead of GOP takeover of House05:02
Weakness of McCarthy support already compromising GOP; threatens House functioning08:04
- Now Playing
Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz04:20
- UP NEXT
Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure07:05
No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources03:44
Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza03:51
Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing04:47
Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles11:19
Play All