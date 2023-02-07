IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump 'ball of wax' racketeering case too big for local NY prosecutor resources: Pomerantz

Rachel Maddow

Trump 'ball of wax' racketeering case too big for local NY prosecutor resources: Pomerantz

02:58

Former NYDA prosecutor Mark Pomerantz talks with Rachel Maddow about his team's consideration of an "enterprise corruption" charge against Donald Trump but determined such a comprehensive effort to be beyond the scope of the resources of the New York District Attorney's office.Feb. 7, 2023

