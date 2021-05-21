Trump backers around U.S. use 'audit' excuse to discredit elections after Trump loss

Trump backers around U.S. use 'audit' excuse to discredit elections after Trump loss04:56
Rachel Maddow looks at different places around the United States where Donald Trump supporters, inspired by the ballot inspection spectacle in Arizona, are using conspiracy theories to insist on more 'audits' of the 2020 election results Trump lost, and the growing realization that these Trump supporters are not interested in election integrity so much as sabotaging the credibility of any election that doesn't produce their desired outcome.