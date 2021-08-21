Trump admin deliberately sabotaged refugee process, stranding war allies: former insiders

Rachel Maddow corroborates claims by former Trump administration insiders, including Olivia Troye, who served as counterterrorism and homeland security advisor to Mike Pence in the Trump White House, that the Trump administration under the guidance of Stephen Miller and those loyal to him, deliberately sabotaged the refugee visa process, including the system by which U.S. allies in Iraq and Afghanistan would be evacuated to safety. Aug. 21, 2021