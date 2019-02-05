Rachel Maddow

Trump admin at a loss on reuniting kids they took from parents

06:44

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, talks about the legal effort to hold the Trump administration accountable for what may be thousands of kids separated from their parents with no means of tracking or reuniting them.Feb. 5, 2019

  • Northam digs deeper hole with confusing response to racist photo

    14:39

  • Virginia Democrats scramble to address damage from Northam photo

    04:49

  • Trump inaugural committee subpoenaed by federal prosecutors: WSJ

    07:06

  • Trump disregard for truth challenges intelligence briefers

    08:21

  • Trump admin at a loss on reuniting kids they took from parents

    06:44

  • Ginsburg makes first public appearance since surgery: WaPo

    00:30

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All