Trump admin at a loss on reuniting kids they took from parents

Trump admin at a loss on reuniting kids they took from parents06:44
Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, talks about the legal effort to hold the Trump administration accountable for what may be thousands of kids separated from their parents with no means of tracking or reuniting them.
Northam digs deeper hole with confusing response to racist photo14:39
Virginia Democrats scramble to address damage from Northam photo04:49
Trump inaugural committee subpoenaed by federal prosecutors: WSJ07:06
Trump disregard for truth challenges intelligence briefers08:21
Trump admin at a loss on reuniting kids they took from parents06:44
Ginsburg makes first public appearance since surgery: WaPo00:30