IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

  • Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

  • Trump sought means of seizing voting machines in wake of his 2020 election defeat: NYT

    08:39

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'Say it ain't so!': Fans react to Tom Brady retirement reports

    03:29

  • Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

    00:40

  • Providence mayor urges residents to stay indoors, non-emergency travel ban in place

    02:51

  • Thousands without power as powerful nor'easter slams East Coast

    02:38

  • 'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

    02:08

  • Winter storm pounds Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds

    04:12

Rachel Maddow

Three neo-Nazis arrested in Florida attack

00:59

Ali Velshi shares reporting by the Orlando Sentinel on the arrest of three neo-Nazis in the attack on a Jewish man in Orlando, Florida on charges upgraded under Florida's hate crime law.Feb. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

  • Breaking down details of U.S. raid on ISIS leader in Syria

    01:57

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • FBI identifies six juvenile persons of interest in HBCU bomb threats

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All