Rachel Maddow

Threat of anti-abortion terrorism amplified as bans reduce number of providers

01:37

Rachel Maddow points out that the already violent anti-abortion movement is now even more dangerous to abortion providers as state bans have both reduced the number and raised the profile of providers targeted by the anti-abortion right.June 25, 2022

