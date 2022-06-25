IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    03:32

  • Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’

    01:52

  • Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:56

  • Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

    02:30

  • Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

    02:11

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

  • Why Democratic lawmakers are hamstrung after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    05:42

  • Pelosi: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘outrageous and heart-wrenching’

    05:21

  • What can Congress do after Supreme Court overturns of Roe v. Wade?

    03:52

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, breaking nearly 50 years of precedence

    01:58

  • Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll

    07:20

  • 'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor

    08:35

  • Poland sees Russia as a major threat, according to polling

    11:42

  • Steve Rattner: Average American will save $23.85 over a three-month gas holiday

    07:06

  • 'We've lost sight of what it means to be Christian,' says author and pastor

    09:44

  • How Day Four showed Trump's impact on 'actual human lives'

    07:42

  • 'We're seeing real character at these hearings'

    08:12

  • Rep. Schiff: The Jan. 6 Committee is obtaining new information every day

    06:30

  • Sen. Murphy on bipartisan gun bill: This is a significant step forward

    07:11

  • Biden considers gas tax holiday; and is a recession inevitable?

    06:39

Rachel Maddow

Thomas announces targeting of gay rights; tacit new direction to anti-abortion movement

02:43

Rachel Maddow points out Clarence Thomas' singling out of court precedents involving contraception and gay rights and cautions same sex couples to prepare for the political energy of the anti-abortion movement to take Thomas' direction to attack.June 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    03:32

  • Biden: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade ‘must not be the final word’

    01:52

  • Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:56

  • Supreme Court ‘betrays its guiding principles’ by overturning Roe v. Wade, dissenters say

    02:30

  • Rep. Ryan: Overturning Roe v. Wade is ‘largest governmental overreach’ in U.S. history

    02:11

  • How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All