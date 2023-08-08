IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Trump fraud case you forgot about: Scammy scheme lawsuit unnoticed among big cases

    Judge sets deadline to decide on protective order restraining Trump on evidence, witnesses

  • Judge emphasizes Trump 'not commit a crime,' 'try to influence a juror' in terms of release

  • 'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

  • 'Have your ducks in a row': What to know about the judge in the Trump 2020 case

  • Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments

  • 'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

  • 'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

  • Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

  • 'Stop the Steal became a cash machine': Dishonest fundraising could come to bite Trump

  • 'Exciting, blustering nutjobs': Money problems, chaos seen in state Republican Parties

  • 'Kill the gays' law in Uganda tests Biden admin with huge amounts of aid money at stake

  • Texas A.G.'s PAC makes 'amazing' donation to Lt. Gov. presiding over his impeachment trial

  • Why Alabama Republicans may be plotting something bigger with defiance of Supreme Court

  • Trump court schedule puts rule of law on the ballot; Alabama GOP already rejecting courts

  • Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon: Rosenberg; But who else might prosecutors name?

  • Trump, Republican allies make plan to concentrate power in Trump's hands: NYTimes

  • Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

  • Prosecutorial feeding frenzy takes shape around Trump's effort to subvert 2020 election

  • NBC News special report (1961): Violence in Alabama surrounding Freedom Riders protests

The Trump fraud case you forgot about: Scammy scheme lawsuit unnoticed among big cases

Rachel Maddow outlines the details of a sketchy sales scheme Donald Trump pushed, including on his Apprentice show, trying to recruit people to sell ACN video phones that has resulted in a lawsuit scheduled right in the middle of his other, higher profile cases in January next year.Aug. 8, 2023

