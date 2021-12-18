The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either
06:08
Share this -
copied
Martin Peone, former secretary of the Senate for Democrats and former Senate liaison for President Obama, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the Senate has changed over the years, and how that change has altered the practical effect of the filibuster.Dec. 18, 2021
Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans
05:16
Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales
08:35
Now Playing
The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either
06:08
UP NEXT
FDA makes access to abortion medication by mail permanent
02:45
Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo
02:47
New details paint 'insane' picture of how right wing media obtained Biden daughter's diary