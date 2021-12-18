IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either

Rachel Maddow

The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either

06:08

Martin Peone, former secretary of the Senate for Democrats and former Senate liaison for President Obama, talks with Rachel Maddow about how the Senate has changed over the years, and how that change has altered the practical effect of the filibuster.Dec. 18, 2021

    The Senate filibuster isn't what it used to be because the Senate isn't either

