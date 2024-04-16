IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York
April 16, 202411:59

Rachel Maddow

The real DOJ corruption scandal at the heart of Trump's criminal trial in New York

11:59

Rachel Maddow looks at how corruption within the Department of Justice under Donald Trump served Trump's interests and allies and can still be seen in the structure of the New York criminal case against Trump.April 16, 2024

