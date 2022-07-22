IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened

    10:23

  • Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates

    08:55

  • DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing

    04:35

  • Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering

    06:30

  • Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

    01:58

  • New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

    05:44
    The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

    05:29
    Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

    03:14

  • Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

    05:02

  • Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

    06:59

  • Trump 'consciousness of guilt' seen in scheming to overturn election

    02:49

  • Deep space telescope offers glimpse of galaxies billions of years back in time

    00:52

  • Video recordings of Proud Boys meetings likely to help prosecutors

    02:52

  • New reporting on weapons among January 6th mob amplifies severity of attack

    09:12

  • Women's health care providers find innovative ways to help evade red state abortion bans

    06:58

  • Abortion rights supporters rush to add state ballot measures

    04:31

  • Archive: Turmoil in 1992 as Supreme Court upholds Roe; allows restrictions

    08:02

  • Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

    09:15

  • Secret Service episodes on Jan. 6 show complicated mix of duty and political allegiance

    10:11

  • Jan. 6 Committee's highlighting of witness intimidation adds to pressure on Garland

    04:01

Rachel Maddow

The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

05:29

Rachel Maddow talks with a panel of her MSNBC colleagues about whether the facts being revealed in the January 6th hearings are reaching Donald Trump's followers and consumers of Murdoch media, and whether it's possible to reach that audience with the truth.July 22, 2022

