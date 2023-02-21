IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The GOP's problem of denying election results they don't like only getting worse

The GOP's problem of denying election results they don't like only getting worse

Rachel Maddow looks at examples of Republicans doubling down on rejecting election results and stoking Big Lie conspiracy theories despite pretty clear evidence, including midterm election results, suggesting Americans are not buying it. Feb. 21, 2023

Play All