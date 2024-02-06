IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump paid $20,000 to rent plant for fake union auto worker event: filing

    03:57

  • Court keeps Oregon GOP senators off ballot over constitution violation; ominous parallels for Trump

    06:01
    The GOP is 'dissolving itself': Trump appears to set up RNC chair as fall guy for failures

    10:03
    ‘We beat Donald Trump’: E. Jean Carroll and lawyers on Trump's fallibility

    09:41

  • Why E. Jean Carroll's legal defeat of Donald Trump matters 

    06:07

  • 'He is nothing': E. Jean Carroll on the biggest surprise of confronting Trump in court

    04:02

  • Maddow on Trump-Biden rematch: Not very much democracy in election about saving democracy

    09:04

  • Kornacki: 'There is no modern precedent for what we're seeing'

    09:57

  • Joy: Trump used New Hampshire victory speech to 'ritually humiliate' former rivals

    03:00

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

  • Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

    07:57

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

    09:13

  • 'They clearly hate each other': Haley and DeSantis bring fire in final GOP debate before Iowa

    04:25

  • 'The Republican Party is in terribly ill health': Schiff cites frailty of U.S. political system

    03:28

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Trump's day-one dictatorship tops litany of contrasts targeted by Biden campaign

    07:07

  • U.S. GOP shows unique rejection of democracy with embrace of Trump: Maddow

    06:33

  • ‘Not the end for Trump’s political career’: Maddow reacts to Trump's boot from Colorado ballot

    11:15

  • From Alex Jones to neo-Nazis, civil lawsuits offer a means of fighting a public menace

    07:19

Rachel Maddow

The GOP is 'dissolving itself': Trump appears to set up RNC chair as fall guy for failures

10:03

Rachel Maddow looks at the range of disarray in the Republican Party, from state parties with no leadership to poor election outcomes since 2016 and notes new signs from Donald Trump that he is considering replacing RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel. But if one part in a two-party democracy dissolves itself, what is left? Feb. 6, 2024

