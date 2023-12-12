Texas abortion ban, Republican politics drive woman out of state for life-saving care

Rachel Maddow reports on the plight of Kate Cox, a Texas mother of two whose wanted pregnancy is not viable and threatens her health. Cox was forced to flee the state to have an abortion while the state supreme court enforced an unyielding abortion restriction and state Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened legal action against anyone who would offer her care. Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, joins to discuss the case.Dec. 12, 2023