Rachel Maddow
Surprises and statements in fascinating Tuesday primary results
Steve Kornacki, MSNBC political correspondent, talks with Rachel Maddow about the results, including some surprises, of primary elections in some key states like Georgia and Kentucky.
Rachel Maddow
Clapper: Dossier was not used for Intelligence assessment of 201604:08
Clapper: Americans pay for Trump damage to society, institutions06:17
Clapper: Russia eminently successful in the election of 201607:14
James Clapper on Russia: 'They swung the election to a Trump win'09:48
Surprises and statements in fascinating Tuesday primary results05:54
Note! Former DNI James Clapper joins Rachel Maddow Tuesday00:29
