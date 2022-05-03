IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

    09:27
Rachel Maddow

Supreme Court politics, legitimacy in turmoil after Politico reports draft opinion leak

09:27

Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate, talks with Rachel Maddow about the unprecedented nature of Politico's reporting on a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion showing a vote to overturn abortion rights in the United States, and what the politics of this development will do to American perceptions of the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.  May 3, 2022

