Rachel Maddow

Supreme Court effectively ends Trump foot-dragging on 1/6 investigation document requests

03:38

Linda Greenhouse, Supreme Court columnist for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the significance of the Supreme Court rejecting Donald Trump's emergency request to not have documents from his time in office shared with the January 6th Committee's investigation. Jan. 20, 2022

